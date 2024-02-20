Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

