Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
WCRS opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $5.06.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Capital Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.