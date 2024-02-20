Western Capital Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Western Capital Resources Price Performance

WCRS remained flat at $5.06 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Western Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

Get Western Capital Resources alerts:

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.