Western Capital Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
WCRS remained flat at $5.06 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. Western Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
