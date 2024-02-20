Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

