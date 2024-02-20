Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

