Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.15, but opened at $126.29. Westlake shares last traded at $137.44, with a volume of 444,198 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 236,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.