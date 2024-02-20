WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.08.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.28 on Friday. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $224.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

