Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.4 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.56.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

