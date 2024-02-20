WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and $987,581.06 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

