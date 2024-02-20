WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in James River Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. Truist Financial downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $399.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

