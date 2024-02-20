WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 10,782 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $311,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,409 shares of company stock valued at $917,475 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GNE opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

