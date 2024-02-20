WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,989 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ORI opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.