WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.79

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.79 and last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.