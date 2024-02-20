Witan (LON:WTAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.69

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:WTAN opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 995.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.68. Witan has a 12 month low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.06).

In other Witan news, insider Shauna Bevan acquired 10,000 shares of Witan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($29,085.87). 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

