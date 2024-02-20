Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -748.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

