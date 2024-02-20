Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $208,290.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

