Workhorse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,804 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 85.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 580,640 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 8,709,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,353. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

