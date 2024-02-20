Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.89

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 32830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 161,352 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

