Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,180,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the previous session’s volume of 182,127 shares.The stock last traded at $45.16 and had previously closed at $45.60.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $946.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 129,301 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

