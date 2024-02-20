Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.