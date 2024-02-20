ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0825 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $765,800.33 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00048935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

