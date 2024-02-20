Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $329.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

