Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 34,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 695,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

