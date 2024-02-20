ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,311,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,732,000 after acquiring an additional 720,468 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 478,467 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after acquiring an additional 530,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

