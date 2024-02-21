100,000 Shares in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Eisler Capital US LLC owned 0.23% of Zura Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,019,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $23,370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $5,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $3,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $3,330,000.
Zura Bio Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ZURA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 34,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,615. Zura Bio Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.
Zura Bio Profile
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zura Bio
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.