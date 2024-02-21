100,000 Shares in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Eisler Capital US LLC owned 0.23% of Zura Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,019,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $23,370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $5,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $3,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $3,330,000.

Shares of ZURA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 34,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,615. Zura Bio Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

