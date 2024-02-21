106,000 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

