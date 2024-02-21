11,044 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

ICLN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.