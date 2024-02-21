141 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.06.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $257.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

