1623 Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

1623 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 2.5% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $405.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.44 and a 200 day moving average of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.