1,660 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

