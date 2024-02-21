1,800 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 368,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 966,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,289,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 3.1 %

ESTA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

