21,071 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,137 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 26.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

