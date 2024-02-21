23,303 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

