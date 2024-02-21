23,590 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 5,067,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,776. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

