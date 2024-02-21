300 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

