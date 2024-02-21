35,242 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

