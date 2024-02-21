3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $535,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 38.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 61.0% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. 851,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

