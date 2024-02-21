4,319 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,561,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,276,000 after buying an additional 229,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $10,053,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MAS opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

