6,250 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,307,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,310,000 after buying an additional 75,476 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 82,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 196,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 1,924,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.05.
The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
