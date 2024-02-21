669 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

