8,517 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,034,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FDIS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

