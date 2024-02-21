89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 4.2%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 409,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,222,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $965.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

