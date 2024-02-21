A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,087. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

