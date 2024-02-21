AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.55. 2,406,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,378. The firm has a market cap of $314.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.