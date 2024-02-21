AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. 2,304,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,575. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $178.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

