AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $20.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.38.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

