AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $20.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.38.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.