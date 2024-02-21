Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $6,457,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Kenvue by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,061,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,911 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,512,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $9,376,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $4,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 4,776,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,924,195. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

