Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,787 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $71,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $7,380,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

ASO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,673. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.