Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,139 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of NewMarket worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NEU opened at $609.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $334.36 and a 1 year high of $610.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.45 and its 200 day moving average is $510.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

