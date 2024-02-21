Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $752.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $736.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.98. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

